Genelia talks about ‘Junior’ role

Kiriti Reddy, son of prominent politician and businessman Gali Janardhan Reddy, is making his debut as a hero with the youth entertainer 'Junior', directed by Radha Krishna. Sreeleela is playing the heroine, and Genelia is playing a key role. Rajani Korrapati is producing the film under the banner of Varahi Chalana Chitra. The songs of this film have become chartbuster hits, while the teaser and trailer have received a tremendous response. Star cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar is working as the DVP for this film. The film is scheduled to release on July 18. On this occasion, heroine Genelia shared the highlights of the film in a press conference.

You are doing a South film after almost 13 years. What was the element in ‘Junior’ that attracted you so much?

This project came to me three years ago, but I hadn't decided whether to do it or not. Ritesh spoke very positively about this story and suggested I listen to it once before making a decision. I really liked the story and the way the director described my role in it.

Since the beginning of my career, I've always wanted to do characters that are new and different from what I’ve done before. My role in this is very special—I haven’t played a character like this before. That’s why I felt I must do the film, and I did.

This film is a wonderful package. Working with Devi Sri Prasad and Senthil Kumar felt like a reunion.

The trailer suggests your character is quite serious?

It’s more of a good boss character rather than a purely serious one. As the film progresses, there are many changes in the character. The director treated all these shifts in a very fresh way.

Tell us about Kiriti?

I’ve worked with many newcomers, but Kiriti is a very confident actor. He’s an excellent dancer, and his performance was wonderful. He worked very hard and gave his complete effort.

Will you continue acting?

Absolutely. I’m ready to act if good characters come my way. I prefer to play memorable characters, even if they’re small.

How will audiences see you in 'Junior'?

I’ve played a character in this film that I’ve never done before. I’m excited to see how the audience receives it. I’m really looking forward to July 18.

What about Sreeleela?

Sreeleela is an amazing dancer and a wonderful performer. Very energetic.

What about producer Sai?

Sai Garu personally spoke about this project. He was very supportive and took great care. The film was produced in a very grand manner, without any compromises.