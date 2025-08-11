Golden Productions launches emotional suspense thriller

Golden Productions marked its debut today with the launch of its first film, an emotional suspense thriller starring Gagan Babu and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Satyam Rajesh and Sai Ronakh in pivotal parts. Directed by AK Jampanna and produced by Thota Lakshmi Koteswara Rao, the project was formally launched with a grand puja ceremony.

The event saw Sahu Garapati give the clap for the opening shot, Vivek Kuchibhotla switch on the camera, and Veera Shankar direct the first scene. Producer Koteswara Rao handed the script to Jampanna, signaling the official start.

Also featuring Prithvi, Manichandana, Mahesh Vitta, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and Naga Mahesh, the film promises layered storytelling and an impactful climax. Music is by Anoop Rubens, cinematography by VK Ramaraju, and art direction by JK Murthy.

Speaking at the event, the team expressed excitement about the project, calling it a gripping and unique narrative that would spark nationwide conversations. Shooting is set to commence shortly.