Live
- BJP to Thackeray: People have shown who is ‘Chief Minister’ and who is ‘Thief Minister’
- Anandamayi Bajaj - 5th Generation of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, Becomes The First Woman Leader To Join Bajaj Group
- BJP calls INDIA Bloc’s march against SIR ‘anti-democratic’; Oppn demands transparency from ECI
- Mumbai Police Provides Security Cover To Kapil Sharma After Two Shooting Incidents At His Canada Cafe
- Supreme Court Issues Strict Orders For Immediate Stray Dog Capture In Delhi-NCR, Threatens Action Against Obstruction
- NIEPA Celebrates 19th Foundation Day: Charting India's Educational Future in an Emerging New World
- ‘Peddi’ to have a special number with Samantha!
- India Condemns Pakistan Army Chief's Nuclear Threat Made From US Soil As "Irresponsible Sabre-Rattling"
- Telugu producers meet AP & Telangana ministers amid industry-wide strike
- ‘Mass Jathara’ teaser showcases Ravi Teja’s vintage charm
Golden Productions launches emotional suspense thriller
Golden Productions marked its debut today with the launch of its first film, an emotional suspense thriller starring Gagan Babu and Kashika Kapoor in...
Golden Productions marked its debut today with the launch of its first film, an emotional suspense thriller starring Gagan Babu and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Satyam Rajesh and Sai Ronakh in pivotal parts. Directed by AK Jampanna and produced by Thota Lakshmi Koteswara Rao, the project was formally launched with a grand puja ceremony.
The event saw Sahu Garapati give the clap for the opening shot, Vivek Kuchibhotla switch on the camera, and Veera Shankar direct the first scene. Producer Koteswara Rao handed the script to Jampanna, signaling the official start.
Also featuring Prithvi, Manichandana, Mahesh Vitta, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and Naga Mahesh, the film promises layered storytelling and an impactful climax. Music is by Anoop Rubens, cinematography by VK Ramaraju, and art direction by JK Murthy.
Speaking at the event, the team expressed excitement about the project, calling it a gripping and unique narrative that would spark nationwide conversations. Shooting is set to commence shortly.