Gossip: A case filed against Thalapathy Vijay

Kollywood star Vijay will be seen next in “Leo,” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Trisha Krishnan as the heroine. This biggie is scheduled to release in theaters on October 19, 2023. The movie’s first single, Naa Ready, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was recently released and has been garnering a tremendous response.

The latest grapevine is that a case has been filed against the star under the section of the Narcotics Control Act. According to these reports, a case was filed against Vijay for promoting the consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the song. On the other hand, Vijay’s fans are defending him, arguing that the scene is simply a part of the movie. Meanwhile, Vijay and his team have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

“Leo” also features Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, and others in crucial roles. Funded by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, this biggie will be released in multiple languages.