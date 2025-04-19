Gripping trailer of ‘Black, White & Gray – Love Kills’ unveiled

“Not all love stories make history. Some become crime reports.” With this hard-hitting tagline, Sony LIV has dropped the chilling trailer of its upcoming docu-drama series Black, White & Gray – Love Kills. Slated for a worldwide premiere on May 2, this six-episode Hindi original promises a deep dive into the darker shades of love and the unsettling consequences it can bring.

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm and produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar, the series follows the journey of investigative journalist Daniel Gray. Tasked with uncovering the mystery behind a string of murders, Daniel’s pursuit leads him into the life of a young man from a marginalized background. As the layers peel away, what emerges is a disturbing nexus of systemic corruption, patriarchy, and societal disparity—forcing viewers to question the fine line between guilt and innocence.

The show boasts a compelling ensemble cast led by veteran Tigmanshu Dhulia, and includes powerful performances by Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, and Kamlesh Sawant.

Mayur More, reflecting on his role, called the project “one of the most intense and eye-opening journeys” of his career. “It’s a bold, genre-bending mockumentary that compels you to confront discomfort and re-evaluate your understanding of justice,” he said. “My character lives in a world where choices are few and consequences are harsh. It’s raw and personal.”

Black, White & Gray – Love Kills is set to deliver a thought-provoking narrative packed with emotional depth and societal critique. Catch it exclusively on Sony LIV from May 2.