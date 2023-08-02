GV Prakash-Aishwarya Rajesh’s‘Dear’ gets wrapped

GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer “Dear”, directed by Anand Ravichandran has wrapped up its shooting now, and the post-production work is briskly nearing completion. Ever since the announcement pertaining to the ‘Dear’ project was made, the anticipatory levels spiked up. The reason is the first-ever collaboration of ‘Musical King’ GV Prakash Kumar and the stellar performer Aishwarya Rajesh.

Anand Ravichandran, director of critically acclaimed “SethumAayiramPon” is helming this movie, which is produced by Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramisetty, of Nutmeg Productions.

The producers are happy with Anand Ravichandran’s directorial proficiency in creating a wonderful script, and excellent execution. The film’s shoot has been completed in just 35 days. ‘Dear’ has been extensively shot across Chennai, Idukki and Coonoor. The official announcement on the film’s audio, trailer, and worldwide theatrical release will be made soon.

Apart from GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, the others in the star-cast include Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, ‘Black Sheep’ Nandhini, and many others are playing pivotal roles.

Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy is handling the cinematography and GVPrakash Kumar is composing the music. Rukesh is overseeing editing works, Pragadeeswaran is handling art works, and Anusha Meenakshi is taking care of costume design. The ‘Rap’ icon Arivu has written and crooned a song in this film.















