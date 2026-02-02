‘Haiku’ shoot begins with auspicious pooja

Netflix has once again underlined its commitment to content-driven cinema by acquiring the digital streaming rights of the upcoming Tamil film Haiku even before the project’s completion. In a rare and notable move, the global OTT giant came on board without waiting for theatrical outcomes, reflecting strong confidence in the film’s narrative and creative team. The makers officially announced the early acquisition as the film went on floors on February 1, 2026.

The shooting of Haiku commenced with a traditional pooja and first clap ceremony held at Eddiki. Acclaimed filmmaker Ram, known for critically celebrated films such as Peranbu and Taramani, gave the inaugural clap and extended his best wishes to the team, lending the launch an auspicious start.

Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, Haiku is produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner. The film also features additional screenplay contributions by Hari Haran Ram, who earlier earned acclaim for directing Joe. Together, the team promises a rooted yet contemporary cinematic experience.

On the technical front, Haiku brings together a strong crew with Priyesh GuruSwamy handling cinematography, Sakthi Pranesh overseeing editing, and Vijai Bulganin composing the music. Bulganin is already known for his work in films like Court and Baby.

The cast is led by Aegan, who impressed audiences with Joe and Kozhi Pannai ChellaDurai. He is joined by Femina George of Minnal Murali and Sesham Mike-il Fathima fame, and Sridevi Apalla, who was recently seen in Court.

With Netflix’s early backing and a blend of proven talent both in front of and behind the camera, Haiku has generated strong early buzz. The makers are expected to share further updates on the film’s progress and release plans in the coming months.