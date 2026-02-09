Halle Berry disappointed over missing out on Avengers: Doomsday, open to future return

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Halle Berry, best known for portraying the weather-controlling mutant Storm in the X-Men film series, has expressed disappointment over not being part of Marvel’s upcoming sci-fi action spectacle Avengers: Doomsday.

The 59-year-old actress, who played Ororo Munroe between 2000 and 2014, admitted she was saddened by her absence from the much-anticipated film, which will reunite several actors from the X-Men universe. However, Berry made it clear that she would gladly reprise the iconic role if given the opportunity in future projects.

Speaking to ScreenRant, she said, “While I’m sad I won’t be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat.”

The Oscar-winning actress reflected fondly on her association with the X-Men franchise, saying it remains one of the most meaningful chapters of her career. Berry noted that the themes of being mutants and outsiders resonated deeply with her and her family, especially her children.

“I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts,” she said. “There’ve been movies that I’ve been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought was really important, especially for my children as they’ve grown. So they’re beloved.”

Berry shares daughter Nahla with her former husband, model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert with her ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez.

She appeared as Storm in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). Recalling her time as the powerful mutant, Berry said the character holds a special place in her heart.

“Storm is a very special character to me. I’ve been so blessed when I got to play her,” she added.

Although Berry will not feature in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release on December 18, several of her X-Men co-stars are set to return. These include Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

The film will also feature major MCU stars such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), David Harbour (Red Guardian) and Lewis Pullman (Sentry).

Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel universe in a surprising turn, portraying the villain Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. The Fantastic Four, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will also appear in the film. Additionally, Chris Evans has been confirmed to return as Steve Rogers, marking his comeback as Captain America after Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, despite being a long-standing part of the MCU. However, the actor has indicated he remains open to reprising the role in future Marvel projects.