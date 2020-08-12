Hansal Mehta To Helm Bollywood Movie On Gangster Vikas Dubey

It is not unusual for filmmakers to get inspired by real life events. There are several movies which are based on true life incidents and stories—Be it Mumbai attack, Raazi, uri. There are movie makers who get intrigued by cases and love to find out and show what exactly happened. Ram Gopal varma is one of them.

Now, rowdy sheeter of Uttar pradesh Vikas Dubey who got killed in an encounter has become an interesting, mysterious, and controversial subject for movie makers who want to derive the benefit of the story line which is best suited to become a box office hit movie.

Vikas Dubey was the main accused in several criminal cases. He had escaped after killing six police personnels and was later arrested on July 10 after a tip off. But Dubey was encountered while he was being brought to Kanpur.

There is already a petition in the court alleging that it was a fake encounter. However, a producer has evinced interest in making a web series on this story which has some important elements in the subject.

The link between politicians, police and criminals will be the focal points of the movie, we hear. Dubey's story will be a political thriller. The producer of this movie is none other than Shailesh Singh. A senior Bollywood director Hansal Mehta of Shahid fame will helm this project and is already on the job of preparing the script.

A journalist by name Rahul Raut has tweeted stating that the project will be launched next year. While replying to this journalist's tweet, Hansal Mehta has confirmed that the work relating to this project is in progress.