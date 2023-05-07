Hansika wraps up shoot for female-centric film ‘Man’ in Chennai

Hansika Motwani has completed shooting for the last schedule of director Igore’s Tamil film ‘Man’ in Chennai. The film is a thriller that talks about violence against women and the difficulties that they have been subjected to. Hansika plays a fashion designer -- a strong, independent and empowered woman.

The look is fierce and the shoot was very challenging. Speaking on the wrap of the film, Motwani said: “As the ‘Man’ shoot comes to an end, I must say this journey wasn’t very easy, but it was definitely worth the effort. My character in the movie has many layers and it was an experience to play such a strong woman. I can’t wait for the audience to see me play Nirmala. This movie is truly very special to me.”



Directed by Igore and shot in Chennai, Pollachi and Madurai, the movie’s also includes Aari Arjunan, who plays the antagonist, Janani Durga and Soumika. Ghibran has composed the music and Mani has worked the cameras.