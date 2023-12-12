‘Hanu-Man’ theatrical trailer to be out on Dec 19

“Hanu-Man,” which marks the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe is the first Indian original superhero film. A national level craze was created for the movie with the teaser which went viral on social media platforms. Then, the songs released so far from the album received a tremendous response.

In fact, the album consists of songs of different genres. Meanwhile, the makers of this most-awaited movie starring Teja Sajja came up with an update regarding the film’s theatrical trailer.

“Hanu-Man” trailer will be unveiled on December 19th, as officially announced by the makers. The trailer poster shows the protagonist closing his eyes and praying to God, while there’s a massive Hanuman idol behind him. The entire country is waiting eagerly for this trailer to sneak into the fantasy world of Anjanadri.

The movie is produced prestigiously by K Niranjan Reddy of Prime Show Entertainment. Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh trio scored the music. The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein SrinagendhraTangala is the production designer. Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady, while Vinay Rai plays the antagonist, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a key role.

“Hanu-Man” will have a Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese on January 12, 2024.







