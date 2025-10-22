Happy birthday Parbhas: The star who united cinema across borders

As the nation celebrates the birthday of Rebel Star Prabhas, fans across the globe are rejoicing in grand style. Every year on October 23, the occasion transforms into a festival for millions of admirers who look up to the actor not just as a star, but as a phenomenon that transcends boundaries. From Hyderabad to Hollywood, Prabhas’ name has become synonymous with cinematic grandeur, versatility, and humility.

In an industry often divided by region and language, Prabhas stands tall as a unifying force. His journey from a promising Telugu actor to a Pan-India Superstar is a testament to his dedication, humility, and commitment to storytelling. His calm demeanor and grounded personality off-screen contrast beautifully with the powerful, larger-than-life characters he brings to life on-screen.

His meteoric rise began with the Baahubali franchise — a cultural milestone that redefined Indian cinema. The two-part saga not only elevated him to international fame but also made Telugu cinema a global talking point. The franchise set box-office records, collected over ₹1000 crores, and positioned Prabhas among the most bankable stars in the world. Since then, each of his films, from Saaho and Adipurush to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has been treated as a national event, watched and celebrated across languages.

What sets Prabhas apart is his fearless approach to cinema. He constantly experiments with genres — from mythological epics to futuristic sci-fi adventures — and now, with The Raja Saab, he’s venturing into horror-comedy, offering fans a fresh and entertaining side of his acting. The film, directed by Maruthi, is set for a grand Sankranti release on January 9, and early buzz suggests another blockbuster in the making.

Adding to his exciting lineup are projects like Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Salaar 2, Kalki 2, and his much-anticipated collaboration with Hanu Raghavapudi under Mythri Movie Makers. His recent appearance as Lord Rudra in Kannappa was widely praised, proving once again his magnetic screen presence and versatility.

Prabhas’ global popularity continues to soar. His movies perform phenomenally well not only in India but also overseas — from Japan to the United States — reflecting his universal appeal. This year, fans are also thrilled about the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic on October 31, combining both parts of the franchise into one monumental cinematic experience.

Known affectionately as “Darling,” Prabhas remains one of the most humble and generous stars in Indian cinema. Despite his superstardom, he is loved for his warmth, simplicity, and kindness. His success has not only elevated his name but has also brought international recognition to the Telugu film industry.

As Prabhas celebrates another milestone year, his journey continues to inspire millions — a reminder that true greatness comes from passion, perseverance, and humility. Here’s wishing the unstoppable Rebel Star a very Happy Birthday!