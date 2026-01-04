Haq Director Suparn Varma flooded with messages after Netflix premiere

Mumbai: The director of Haq, Suparn S. Varma, has spoken candidly about the overwhelming response to the film’s recent OTT release on Netflix.

The courtroom drama, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, began streaming on 2 January and instantly captured audience attention around the world. Since then, Varma says his phone “hasn’t stopped ringing” with messages and calls from viewers who watched the film as soon as it dropped at midnight.





Varma described the reaction as profoundly moving. Fans and viewers have not only praised the movie itself but also the writing and the performances of its lead actors. For many, the emotional depth of the story and its handling of complex themes left a lasting impression.

The film draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano case, focusing on justice, dignity and personal rights. While Haq was first released in theatres in November 2025, its availability on Netflix has broadened its reach, allowing audiences who missed the theatrical run to experience the drama from home.

Critics and viewers alike have highlighted the film’s thoughtful storytelling and powerful courtroom sequences. The performances of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi have been particularly singled out for praise. Many social media users have shared their reactions, noting how the narrative has sparked conversations about legal and social issues.

The surge in viewer engagement following the OTT release is a significant moment for Varma and his team. It demonstrates the enduring power of well-crafted cinema to connect with audiences long after a film’s initial release.

With Haq now accessible to a global audience, the filmmaker’s experience underscores the changing landscape of film distribution and the value of digital platforms in giving stories a second life beyond the silver screen.