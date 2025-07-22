  • Menu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Craze: 4.26 Lakh+ Show Interest Before Bookings Open

Over 4.26 lakh fans have shown interest in Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit on BookMyShow. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the film's hype is rising even before ticket bookings begin.

The upcoming Telugu action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit is getting a lot of attention from fans. On BookMyShow, more than 426,100 people have shown interest in watching the film. This shows how excited people are for the movie.

The movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, a brave and legendary fighter. Nidhhi Agerwal plays Panchami, and Bobby Deol plays the role of Aurangzeb. Other actors in the film include Adithya Menon, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sathyaraj, who all play important parts in the story.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, and produced by A.M. Rathnam. The story, setting, and action scenes promise to give fans a big movie experience. Even though many people are excited, ticket bookings have not started yet on BookMyShow. Fans can mark their interest now and are waiting for the bookings to open soon.

