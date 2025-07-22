Live
- Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Craze: 4.26 Lakh+ Show Interest Before Bookings Open
Over 4.26 lakh fans have shown interest in Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit on BookMyShow. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the film's hype is rising even before ticket bookings begin.
The upcoming Telugu action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit is getting a lot of attention from fans. On BookMyShow, more than 426,100 people have shown interest in watching the film. This shows how excited people are for the movie.
The movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, a brave and legendary fighter. Nidhhi Agerwal plays Panchami, and Bobby Deol plays the role of Aurangzeb. Other actors in the film include Adithya Menon, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sathyaraj, who all play important parts in the story.
The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, and produced by A.M. Rathnam. The story, setting, and action scenes promise to give fans a big movie experience. Even though many people are excited, ticket bookings have not started yet on BookMyShow. Fans can mark their interest now and are waiting for the bookings to open soon.