Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 4 Collection (Early Estimates): Slower Sunday for Pawan Kalyan Starrer Post-COVID

Except for the opening day, the film has underperformed on all the subsequent days. Despite the big scale, the magnum opus was supposed to score 100 crores or more in the first weekend, but a figure much below the century mark has become a certainty now. Track Pawan Kalyan box office record of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Tollywood period action drama film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sathyaraj, earned stellar collections at its premiere shows. The film held well on its official opening day and collected over ₹32 crore. But with average to poor word-of-mouth, the lowest first Sunday collection of its release dropped steeply, and it didn’t see any significant recovery in the days to come.

According to early trends, Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally cracked the 10 crore mark on Sunday by collecting 10.5-11.5 crores. The collections increased between 14.75% to 25.68% from the ₹9.15 crore it grossed on day 3.

Collecting a day 4 of around ₹10.5–11.5 crores, Hari Hara Veera Mallu day 4 collection has witnessed the worst first Sunday in the case of Pawan Kalyan post-COVID movies with Bheemla Nayak recording a much higher opening of ₹20.34 crores and Bro grossing ₹16.9 crores on its first Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan 2025 release directorial has gone on to earn an estimated ₹75.15–76.15 crore net at the Indian box office in an extended 4-day opening weekend. The film has not performed as expected and, in view of the continuing mixed response, it is highly unlikely to cross ₹100 crore at this point.