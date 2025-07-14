  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)
x

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)

Highlights

Watch Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, a 2025 historical action film set in the Mughal era. With grand visuals, gripping storytelling, and music by M.M. Keeravani, released worldwide on July 24 in 5 languages.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming flick has officially been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. The movie promises a thrilling and emotional experience.

The film would be set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire. The story follows Veera Mallu, a brave outlaw who rises up against injustice and fights for truth and dharma.

Cast & Crew

  • Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu
  • Bobby Deol as the villain
  • Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi
  • Music by M.M. Keeravani (Oscar winner)
  • Directed by Jyothi Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi
  • Produced by A. Dayakar Rao
  • Presented by AM Rathnam

Why the Buzz?

  • The trailer received great response
  • A huge pre-release event is planned in Vizag on July 20, 2025
  • Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam
  • Advance bookings in the USA are already strong

It is Pawan Kalyan’s first movie set to release after he became Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick