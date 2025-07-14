Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming flick has officially been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. The movie promises a thrilling and emotional experience.

The film would be set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire. The story follows Veera Mallu, a brave outlaw who rises up against injustice and fights for truth and dharma.

Cast & Crew

Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu

Bobby Deol as the villain

Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi

Music by M.M. Keeravani (Oscar winner)

Directed by Jyothi Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao

Presented by AM Rathnam

Why the Buzz?

The trailer received great response

A huge pre-release event is planned in Vizag on July 20, 2025

Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

Advance bookings in the USA are already strong

It is Pawan Kalyan’s first movie set to release after he became Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.