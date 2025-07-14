Live
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)
Highlights
Watch Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, a 2025 historical action film set in the Mughal era. With grand visuals, gripping storytelling, and music by M.M. Keeravani, released worldwide on July 24 in 5 languages.
Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming flick has officially been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. The movie promises a thrilling and emotional experience.
The film would be set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire. The story follows Veera Mallu, a brave outlaw who rises up against injustice and fights for truth and dharma.
Cast & Crew
- Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu
- Bobby Deol as the villain
- Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi
- Music by M.M. Keeravani (Oscar winner)
- Directed by Jyothi Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi
- Produced by A. Dayakar Rao
- Presented by AM Rathnam
Why the Buzz?
- The trailer received great response
- A huge pre-release event is planned in Vizag on July 20, 2025
- Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam
- Advance bookings in the USA are already strong
It is Pawan Kalyan’s first movie set to release after he became Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.
