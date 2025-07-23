  • Menu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Premier Shows in Hyderabad: Full Theatre List, Ticket Prices & Booking Info

Highlights

Check the full list of Hyderabad theatres screening Hari Hara Veera Mallu premier shows. Find ticket prices (₹400–₹700), locations, and booking details on District App. BookMyShow updates coming soon.

There is huge excitement for Hari Hara Veera Mallu among fans! Premier shows are now confirmed at several top theatres across Hyderabad. Tickets are priced between ₹400 and ₹700, depending on the theatre and location.

Theatres with Premier Shows:

  • Sree Sai Raja Theatre, Musheerabad
  • Mythri Theatres – Megha Theatre, Dilsukhnagar
  • Rajadhani 70MM, Dilshuknagar – Newly Renovated, Dolby 7.1
  • SVC Eeshwar, Attapur
  • SVC Yadagiri 70MM, 4K Laser, Newly Renovated
  • Vimal 70MM AC, Balanagar – 4K Laser, Dolby Atmos
  • Nartaki Theatre, Alwal
  • SVC Shiva Sakthi Theatre, Kapra
  • Ranga Theatre 70MM, Jeedimetla
  • Sree Sai Puja Theatre, Suraram
  • Jagadamba Theatre, Ghatkesar – Dolby Atmos 2K

Premier Ticket Booking:

  • Tickets are now available on the District app by Zomato.
  • BookMyShow is yet to release the full list and booking option for premieres.

Are you a power star fan, then get ready to witness a packed historical action. Enjoy Hari Hara Veera Mallu before the general release!

