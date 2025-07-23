Hari Hara Veera Mallu Premier Shows in Hyderabad: Full Theatre List, Ticket Prices & Booking Info

There is huge excitement for Hari Hara Veera Mallu among fans! Premier shows are now confirmed at several top theatres across Hyderabad. Tickets are priced between ₹400 and ₹700, depending on the theatre and location.

Theatres with Premier Shows:

Sree Sai Raja Theatre, Musheerabad

Mythri Theatres – Megha Theatre, Dilsukhnagar

Rajadhani 70MM, Dilshuknagar – Newly Renovated, Dolby 7.1

SVC Eeshwar, Attapur

SVC Yadagiri 70MM, 4K Laser, Newly Renovated

Vimal 70MM AC, Balanagar – 4K Laser, Dolby Atmos

Nartaki Theatre, Alwal

SVC Shiva Sakthi Theatre, Kapra

Ranga Theatre 70MM, Jeedimetla

Sree Sai Puja Theatre, Suraram

Jagadamba Theatre, Ghatkesar – Dolby Atmos 2K

Premier Ticket Booking:

Tickets are now available on the District app by Zomato.

BookMyShow is yet to release the full list and booking option for premieres.

Are you a power star fan, then get ready to witness a packed historical action. Enjoy Hari Hara Veera Mallu before the general release!