Harshavardhan Rameshwar joins Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi’s film

The shooting of #PuriSethupathi, the highly anticipated Pan-India action entertainer bringing together dynamic filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, is progressing at a brisk pace. Produced by Puri Jagannadh under Puri Connects in association with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures, the film is already generating strong buzz across industries. Talented actress Samyuktha, who has delivered back-to-back hits in Telugu cinema, plays the female lead.

The makers have been building curiosity by unveiling key details of the project in a phased manner. In the latest update, they confirmed that National Award-winning music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar has joined the film to compose the soundtrack and background score. Known for his intense musical style in blockbusters like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, Animal, and Bholaa Shankar, Harshavardhan is expected to deliver a power-packed and emotionally gripping musical experience for #PuriSethupathi.

The film also features an impressive supporting cast. Bollywood powerhouse Tabu is said to be playing a crucial role, while versatile actor Vijay Kumar will be seen in a significant character. Popular actors Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are onboard to provide comic entertainment, promising a balance of action, drama and humour.

The next shooting schedule of the film is set to begin next week, with the lead cast set to join the set. Mounted on a grand scale, #PuriSethupathi is being envisioned as a mass entertainer with Puri Jagannadh’s trademark high-voltage storytelling.

The film will release nationwide in five major languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s first collaboration for a Pan-India theatrical experience.