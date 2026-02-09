Harshvardhan Rane calls Milap Zaveri a blessing as ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ completes one year

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane and filmmaker Milap Zaveri marked the first anniversary of their collaboration Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with a heartfelt exchange that reflected a journey shaped by trust, friendship and creative faith.

Taking to Instagram, Milap Zaveri shared two behind-the-scenes photographs from the film’s shoot, which also featured Sonam Bajwa. Along with the images, the director posted an emotional note recalling how, exactly a year ago, he had reached out to Harshvardhan Rane requesting him to hear the script — a message he described as a turning point in his life.

“Dear @harshvardhanrane, one year ago on this day I sent you a message requesting you to hear #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat. Today is the first anniversary of that day,” Zaveri wrote.

Describing the film as a “super hit”, Zaveri said that beyond box-office success, the biggest reward of the project was gaining a brother and a friend for life. He praised Rane not only for his performance on screen but also for his compassion and belief off screen, crediting the actor with restoring his confidence at a time when he felt dismissed by the industry.

Calling Harshvardhan a real-life hero, the filmmaker said the actor’s faith, humility and dedication made him a lifelong admirer. He also expressed gratitude to Sonam Bajwa and other members of the cast and crew who joined the journey and helped bring the film to life.

Reflecting on a difficult phase in his career, Zaveri admitted that he had begun to see himself as a failure due to industry perceptions, until Rane agreed to the project. He added that the actor’s decision to say yes changed everything, giving him renewed belief and direction.

Zaveri further revealed that Harshvardhan has also agreed to collaborate on his next film, expressing confidence that the upcoming project, backed by Bhushan Kumar and other collaborators, will be just as special.

Responding to the post in the comments section, Harshvardhan Rane wrote, “I am really lucky to find you, maalik. You have the goodness that I always looked for.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama, emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film centres on Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a powerful politician whose admiration for film actress Adaa Randhawa gradually spirals into a dangerous obsession. As his fixation begins to dominate every aspect of her life, the story unfolds into a tense confrontation driven by power, fear and unrestrained desire.