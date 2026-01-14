Harshvardhan Rane shares scenic glimpses from sets of ‘Silaa’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has offered fans a serene peek into his ongoing shoot in Vietnam for his upcoming film Silaa. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of picturesque photos and videos from the stunning location, instantly grabbing attention online.

In one of the images, Harshvardhan is seen wearing a Non la, the traditional Vietnamese conical hat crafted from palm leaves and bamboo, embracing the local culture. Another striking frame shows him standing on the deck of a boat with his back to the camera, overlooking calm waters under a bright, clear sky. He also posted a video capturing a breathtaking 360-degree view of the location, highlighting Vietnam’s natural beauty.

Sharing the visuals, Harshvardhan wrote, “Delays make a warrior better, not bitter! Shooting for #Silaa in #Vietnam.” The actor had resumed shooting for the film on January 11, announcing his return to the location with another post that read, “Back to #Vietnam for… #Silaa the film shoot.”

Silaa is touted to be an intense action-romance featuring layered characters and high-stakes drama. The film stars Sadia Khateeb as the female lead, while Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra will be seen playing the antagonist. Presented by Zee Studios, the project is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi as co-producer.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Sonam Bajwa. He is also set to join the popular Force franchise and is expected to begin filming for it in March.