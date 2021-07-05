Hattrick of success in before 3 10's of age

Out of plenty of stories around of youth wasting their most valuable 20's of life. Meet 'Siva Cherry' who is just 26 but has already seen floodlight of success in Telugu film industry. From a very ordinary mega fan in tenali to now 'Executive Producer' & 'Ram Charan' fans association president.

Talking to HansIndia Siva says "_Hard-work is the only key that helped me throughout my journey. I still remember the days when I used to wait outside shilpakala Vedhika to attend audio launch of my idol megastar Chiranjeevi Garu. Later now, I'm fortunate enough to organise and coordinate most of the mega events._ Siva is also known as the new lucky mascot of TFI as all the 3 films NVNN,A1 Express and VivahaBhojanambu(Pre-Release table success) for which he was executive producer were blockbuster.

Siva adds "_I still believe there's a lot to achieve and I'm very sure I'll do it within no time. For all my success today apart from my family I'm very grateful to Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan garu

Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye bank CEO Swamy naidu Garu, Sundeep Kishan Garu, friends and all the mega fans_"





Speaking about Siva, Sundeep Kishan says "_I know Siva from last 6 years now and he is someone who works with same energy every next day. He brings a lot of positive energy along with him. He knows the how and does the why, Young yet very smart_"

