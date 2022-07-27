Here Is The Baddie Of Vijay Devarakonda's Liger 'Vishu Reddy'…

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey's Liger movie trailer created a huge buzz on social media and garnered millions of views in a short span of time. The trailer showcased a small glimpse of the plot and introduced the lead actor as a boxer and Ramya Krishnan as his mother. She also looked in a complete mass avatar and is ready to hit the big screens with a bang. Ronit Roy will be seen as Vijay's coach while Mike Tyson holds the variation of a cunning character. Off late, the makers introduced the baddie of the movie and dropped a small teaser of Vishu Reddy' showcasing him in a ferocious boxer role.



Producer Charmme Kaur shared the motion poster of Vishu Reddy on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster, Charmme also wrote, "A Fighter with Swag inbuilt ! Watch out for VISH @IamVishuReddy as the BADDIE of #LIGER #LigerOnAug25th @TheDeverakonda @MikeTyson @ananyapandayy #PuriJagannadh @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects".

Vishu Reddy looked all stylish and terrific in the boxer role… He is seen stepping into the ring with his attitude to lock horns with our Liger. So, we need to wait and watch to know how creates hassles for Liger in the ring!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!