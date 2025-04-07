Live
High-octane action drama ‘Kora’ gears up for April release
Get ready for an adrenaline rush as the much-anticipated action entertainer "Kora" is all set to hit the big screens this April. Featuring Tsunami Kitty in the lead, the film promises a fresh cinematic experience with its unique concept and high-voltage storytelling.
Directed by Oratashree, the film boasts a strong supporting cast including Charishma and P. Murthy, and is produced by Dr. A.B. Nandini and A.N. Balaji under the Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations banner. The film has already piqued audience interest with its visually gripping posters, engaging teasers, and catchy music tracks.
One of the highlights so far has been the song "Oppukundiro", released by Academy Award-winning lyricist Chandrabose, which has already become a fan favourite. Building on this momentum, the makers have officially announced that censor formalities are currently in progress, and the release date will be unveiled soon.
The technical team includes Selvam Mathappan behind the camera, B R Hemanth Kumar scoring the music, and K. Girish Kumar in charge of the editing table — promising a slick and stylish action flick.
As the final touches are being completed, expectations are sky-high for Kora, which aims to blend mass appeal with a distinctive narrative approach. With everything in place, this action-packed film is ready to make waves in theatres this summer.