Dharmasthala temple seeks legal representation in ongoing case

Belthangady: Srikshetra Dharmasthala has taken a decisive legal step by filing a vakalatnama in the Belthangady court in connection with a case that has generated widespread public debate across the country. The move enables the temple administration to formally participate in court proceedings and present its perspective in a matter that directly concerns its interests.

Senior advocates appeared before the court on behalf of the temple and submitted that Dharmasthala’s role and reputation have been repeatedly questioned in public discourse surrounding the case. They urged the court to consider the temple as an affected party, stressing that the institution has functioned transparently and cooperated fully with investigative authorities.

The court acknowledged the submission and adjourned the matter to a later date for detailed arguments. Sources said the legal team intends to place relevant records before the court to counter what it describes as misleading narratives.

Supporters of Srikshetra Dharmasthala recall that the institution was previously drawn into controversy when certain Left-oriented activists alleged incidents of murder and rape involving temple authorities. The temple administration has consistently rejected these claims, stating that they were unsubstantiated and politically driven.

According to the management, successive investigations did not establish criminal liability, yet the allegations continued to be amplified in public forums. They argue that such attempts were aimed at discrediting a religious institution that has long been associated with philanthropy, social justice initiatives, and inter-community harmony.

Observers note that the temple’s formal legal intervention signals an effort to counter speculation through judicial processes rather than public debate. The forthcoming hearings are expected to determine the extent of the temple’s participation and shape the next phase of the proceedings.