Hindi version of blockbuster ‘HanuMan’ locks OTT release date

In recent days, several speculations have been circulating about the blockbuster hit 'HanuMan,' suggesting it would make its OTT debut on March 8, exclusively on ZEE5. However, these reports have left many fans disappointed, as ZEE5 officially clarified that they have not received any information regarding the digital premiere of the movie.

While Telugu audiences continue to anticipate the OTT release of this Indian superhero film, there's exciting news for the Hindi-speaking audience. The Hindi dubbed version of 'HanuMan' is all set to make its digital debut on March 16, exclusively on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform has officially confirmed this release date. Intriguingly, the world television premiere of the Hindi version is also scheduled for the same day.





The success story of the Hindi version of 'HanuMan' is remarkable, having earned over 50 crores nett at the box office. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as the film features a non-star cast. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles, with Vinay Rai portraying the antagonist.



The anticipation surrounding the OTT release has been building, fueled by the film's success in the Hindi market. The digital debut on Jio Cinema is expected to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience's eagerness to experience the superhero saga. The film, known for its riveting storyline and stellar performances, has gained widespread acclaim, and its availability on the digital platform will undoubtedly expand its viewership.





As 'HanuMan' continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, fans eagerly await the film's arrival on Jio Cinema, marking a significant milestone in the journey of this cinematic marvel. Stay tuned for a thrilling experience as the Hindi version of 'HanuMan' takes center stage on Jio Cinema from March 16, offering an action-packed and visually stunning superhero adventure to a wider audience.

