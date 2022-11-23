HIT 2 Trailer: Will KD Chase The Mystery Behind Sanjana's Murder?

Adivi Sesh and Nani's HIT 2 is one of the most-awaited movies of this season… From a few days, the makers are leaving no chance in highlighting and creating a buzz about the movie through their frequent updates on social media. As promised, they also launched the trailer of this film a few minutes ago at the launch event which is held at PVR RK Complex, Hyderabad. It made us witness a glimpse of the intense murder mystery. With this trailer, the expectations on the movie reached a notch higher and as it is the sequel story of the blockbuster movie HIT, director Sailesh added more nail-biting elements to make the audience sit at the edge of their seats!



Sesh and Nani shared the trailer of the HIT 2 movie on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with dropping the trailer, Nani also wrote, "Here it is… #HIT2Trailer December 2nd kaludhaam. Deal ? https://youtu.be/4GzAwnjVTqc KD @AdiviSesh and KS @KolanuSailesh killed it. Literally".

Going with the trailer, it first showcases KD stating to the media that criminals are dumb and it takes just a few minutes to solve the case. But his dialogue is proved wrong when they start chasing down Sanjana's murderer. He then meets Sanjana's father who emotionally breaks down and he also investigates her roommate and picks some clues. Finally, he also questions Sanjana's boss but there is some link missing in joining the dots. But when the forensic department drops the clues, Sesh is just shocked as they reveal that she is not molested and the clue to find the culprit is that he has a double tooth. But the twist in the tale is revealed when the clues team say that the body that they found has only Sanjana's head and all the other parts belong to some other girls. So, it is revealed that the murderer is a serial killer. But KD aka Sesh experiences some weird sequences while investigating the case and he will also be not getting any support from his higher official Rao Ramesh. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will KD chase down the mystery and catch the culprit!

Sesh also shared the trailer and wrote, "Rocket. Is. Launched. #HIT2Trailer is here BOOM. https://youtu.be/4GzAwnjVTqc #HIT2 #HIT2onDec2".

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. The sequel movie is helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

The movie will be released on 2nd December, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!