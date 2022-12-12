Avatar2: The Way of Water Sells 4+ lakh Tickets in Advance Booking

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is already in danger of becoming a financial disaster. In India, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 smash hit sold almost 2 lakh tickets and generated around Rs 7 crore in revenue.

The movie has one of the biggest advance reservations in the country this year and is predicted to compete with Avengers: Endgame, KGF 2, and Baahubali 2. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the three big chains sold over 2 lakh tickets on the first day, generating an advance of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Avatar 2 is already competing with Hollywood productions like Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and Brahmastra for the biggest number of 2022 advance bookings. For the opening weekend, 4.10 lakh tickets have already been sold, and it's expected that the first weekend will bring in more than Rs 16 crore.