BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List…

The gala BAFTA 2022 TV Awards were held last night at London's Royal Festival Hall. The big night witnessed most of the A-listers of the Hollywood TV industry and all of them looked great on the red carpet sporting in designer outfits! Even the organisers also honoured Billy Connelly as he was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy's highest honour.



Let us check out the complete winners list…

Entertainment Programme

• An Audience With Adele (ITV)

• Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV) - WINNER

• Life & Rhymes (Sky Arts)

• Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Supporting Actress

• Cathy Tyson – Help (Channel 4) - WINNER

• Céline Buckens – Showtrial (BBC One)

• Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love (BBC One)

• Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before (BBC One)

• Leah Harvey – Foundation (Apple TV+)

• Tahirah Sharif – The Tower (ITV)

Features

• Big Zuu's Big Eats.

• Big Zuu's Big Eats. Photograph: UKTV

• Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave) - WINNER

• Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)

• Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

• The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One)

Scripted Comedy

• Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)

• Motherland (BBC Two) - WINNER

• Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

• We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Supporting Actor

• Matthew Macfadyen in Succession.

• Matthew Macfadyen in Succession. Photograph: Graeme Hunter

• Callum Scott Howells – It's a Sin (Channel 4)

• David Carlyle – It's a Sin (Channel 4)

• Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic) - WINNER

• Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

• Omari Douglas – It's a Sin (Channel 4)

• Stephen Graham – Time (BBC One)

Reality And Constructed Factual

• Gogglebox (Channel 4) - WINNER

• Married at First Sight UK (E4)

• RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

• The Dog House (Channel 4)

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Sophie Willan – Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two) - WINNER

• Sophie Willan in Alma's Not Normal. Photograph: Matt Squire/BBC/Expectation TV

• Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education (Netflix)

• Aisling Bea – This Way Up (Channel 4)

• Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

• Natasia Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

• Rose Matafeo – Starstruck (BBC Three)

• Sophie Willan – Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two) - WINNER

Mini-Series

• It's a Sin (Channel 4)

• Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

• Stephen (ITV)

• Time (BBC One) - WINNER

Factual Series

• Uprising.

• Uprising. Photograph: Syd Shelton/BBC/Rogan Productions

• The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime (BBC Two)

• 9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)

• Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles (Channel 4)

• Uprising (BBC One) - WINNER

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

• Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4) - WINNER

• Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

• Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

• Samson Kayo – Bloods (Sky One)

• Steve Coogan – This Time With Alan Partridge (BBC One)

• Tim Renkow – Jerk (BBC Three)

Entertainment Performance

• Alison Hammond – I Can See Your Voice (BBC One)

• Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave) - WINNER

• Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

• Joe Lycett – Joe Lycett's Got Your Back (Channel 4)

• Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre's the Wheel (BBC One)

• Sean Lock – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4)

Virgin Media Must-See Moment

• Strictly Come Dancing.

• Rose and Giovanni perform their silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

• An Audience With Adele – Adele is surprised by the teacher who changed her life (ITV)

• I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties (ITV)

• It's a Sin – Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis (Channel 4)

• RuPaul's Drag Race UK – Bimini's verse 'UK Hun?' (BBC Three)

• Squid Game – red light, green light game (Netflix)

• Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony (BBC One) - WINNER

Comedy Entertainment Programme

• The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

• The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4) - WINNER

• Race Around Britain (Munz Made It/YouTube)

• The Ranganation (BBC Two)

Drama Series

• In My Skin

• In My Skin. Photograph: Clémentine Schneidermann

• In My Skin (BBC Three) - WINNER

• Manhunt: The Night Stalker (ITV)

• Unforgotten (ITV)

• Vigil (BBC One)

Leading Actor

• David Thewlis – Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

• Hugh Quarshie – Stephen (ITV)

• Olly Alexander – It's a Sin (Channel 4)

• Samuel Adewunmi – You Don't Know Me (BBC One)

• Sean Bean – Time (BBC One) - WINNER

• Stephen Graham – Help (Channel 4)

Leading Actress

• Jodie Comer in Help.

• Jodie Comer in Help. Photograph: Brian Sweeney

• Denise Gough – Too Close (ITV)

• Emily Watson – Too Close (ITV)

• Jodie Comer – Help (Channel 4) - WINNER

• Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

• Lydia West – It's a Sin (Channel 4)

• Niamh Algar – Deceit (Channel 4)

Specialist Factual

• Black Power: A British Story of Resistance (BBC Two)

• Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (BBC Two)

• The Missing Children (ITV) - WINNER

• Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain (BBC Two)

Live Event

• The Brit Awards 2021 (ITV)

• The Earthshot Prize 2021 (BBC One) - WINNER

• The Royal Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

• Hollyoaks Saved My Life (YouTube)

• Our Land (Together TV) - WINNER

• People You May Know (Financial Times)

• Please Help (Tiger Aspect Pro)

Current Affairs

• Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (ITV) - WINNER

• Four Hours at the Capitol (BBC Two)

• The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera English)

• Trump Takes on the World (BBC Two)

Single Documentary

• 9/11: Inside the President's War Room (BBC One)

• Grenfell: The Untold Story (Channel 4)

• My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan (ITV) - WINNER

• Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix)

Single Drama

• Together

• Together. Photograph: Peter Mountain/AP

• Death of England: Face to Face (Sky Arts)

• Help (Channel 4)

• I Am Victoria (Channel 4)

• Together (BBC Two) - WINNER

Soap And Continuing Drama

• Casualty (BBC One)

• Coronation Street (ITV) - WINNER

• Emmerdale (ITV)

• Holby City (BBC One)

News Coverage

• Channel 4 News: Black to Front (Channel 4)

• Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum (ITV)

• ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol (ITV) - WINNER

• Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame (Sky News)

Daytime

• The Chase - WINNER

• Moneybags

• Richard Osman's House of Games

• Steph's Packed Lunch

Sport

• The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1) - WINNER

• ITV Racing: The Grand National (ITV)

• Tokyo 2020 Olympics (BBC One)

• Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark (ITV)

International

• The Underground Railroad.

• The Underground Railroad. Photograph: Kyle Kaplan/AP

• Call My Agent! (Netflix)

• Lupin (Netflix)

• Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

• Squid Game (Netflix)

• Succession (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

• The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime) – WINNER

Congratulations to all the winners…