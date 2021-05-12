BRIT Awards 2021: Taylor Swift to become the first female winner of Global Icon Award

Pop star Taylor Swift is to become the first female winner of the Global Icon award at the BRIT Awards. She will also be the first non-British recipient of the prize, which the Brits characterize as their highest honour. Only three other artists have been named Brits Icons - Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

Hosted for a fourth time by Jack Whitehall, the show will open with a performance from Coldplay. Other performers on the night include Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodgrigo and Headie One. Swift is not expected to perform at the ceremony, which will take place with an audience as part of the government's pilot scheme for live events.

Swift could walk away with two prizes on the night. She is also nominated for international female solo artist, an award she previously won in 2015. Her competition in that category comes from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

Announcing her Global Icon prize, the Brits said: "Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.

She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community." The star recently scored her seventh UK number one, with a re-recorded version of her breakthrough album Fearless.

It was her third chart-topping album in the space of just 259 days, after the surprise release of two lockdown albums, Folklore and Evermore.

According to the Official Charts Company, she is the highest-selling artist of the year so far in the UK.