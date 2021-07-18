Cannes 2021: Check Out The Winners List Of This Prestigious Film Festival

The prestigious 74th Cannes Film Festival was all a grandeur event and it was held on Saturday night at Cannes, southern France. Most of the Hollywood A-listers made their presence at the event and turned heads with their awesome style game.

The 74th edition of this prestigious film festival started on 6th July and wrapped up on 17th July, 2021. A total of 24 films competed for the top place and Palme d'Or bagged it!

Here is the complete list of Cannes 2021… Take a look!

• Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau for 'Titane' (France)

• Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for 'A Hero' (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for 'Compartment No.6' (Finland)

• Best director: Leos Carax 'Annette' (France)

• Best actress: Renate Reinsve for 'Worst Person in the World' (Norway)

• Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for 'Nitram' (US)

• Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for 'Drive My Car' (Japan)

• Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for 'Ahed's Knee' (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for 'Memoria' (Thailand)

• Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for 'Murina' (Croatia)

• Best short film: Hong Kong's 'All The Crows In The World' Tang Yi

Other Prizes

• Camera d'Or: 'Murina', Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

• Short Films Palme d'Or: 'All the Crows in the World', Tang Yi

• Short Films Special Mention: 'August Sky', Jasmin Tenucci

• Golden Eye Documentary Prize: 'A Night of Knowing Nothing', Payal Kapadia

• Queer Palm: 'The Divide'

Un Certain Regard

• Un Certain Regard Award: 'Unclenching the Fists', Kira Kovalenko

• Jury Prize: 'Great Freedom', Sebastian Meise

• Prize for Ensemble Performance: 'Bonne Mere', Hafsia Herzi

• Prize for Courage: 'La Civil', Teodora Ana Mihai

• Prize for Originality: 'Lamb', Valdimar Johannsson

• Special Mention: 'Prayers for the Stolen', Tatiana Huezo

Directors' Fortnite

• Europa Cinemas Label: 'A Chiara', Jonas Carpignano

• Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: 'Magnetic Beats', Vincent Mael Cardona

Critics' Week

• Nespresso Grand Prize: 'Feathers', Omar El Zohairy

• Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: Elie Grappe and Raphaelle Desplechin, 'Olga'

• GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Elie Grappe and Raphaelle Desplechin, 'Zero Fucks Given'

• Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Sandra Melissa Torres, 'Amparo'

Cinefondation

• First Prize: 'The Salamander Child', Theo Degen

• Second Prize: 'Salamander', Yoon Daewoon

• Third Prize (Tie): 'Love Stories on the Move', Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu and 'Cantareira', Rodrigo Ribeyro

This year's Cannes festival was the first film festival that took place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year Cannes 2020 film festival event was cancelled due to the deadly Coronavirus.