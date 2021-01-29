‘Game Of Thrones’ set for animated spin-off?

The next chapter of the global hit series Game Of Thrones may be in an animated avatar, and come alive in the streaming space.

As per multiple sources, an animated spin-off of Game Of Thrones is in the early stages of development at HBO Max. The idea is said to be in a very early stage with no concept or creative team on board.

However, meetings with writers for the "adult-leaning project" are already underway, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The animated version will be similar in tone to the original show.

At the moment, no deals have been made. Representatives HBO Max declined to comment on the development.

Game Of Thrones, based on George RR Martin's novels, is about the quest to claim the Iron Throne. the series tells tales of complicated political gambits, scheming and backstabbing, besides finding love in troubled times. In its run over eight seasons, the show became a worldwide blockbuster.

The franchise's expansion starts with House Of The Dragon, a prequel series starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, which will begin production soon.