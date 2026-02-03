Jessica Chastain, Chris Pine to pair up for ‘This Is Pleasure’

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine are joining forces for a big ticket project launching at the upcoming European Film Market.

‘This Is Pleasure’, which is based on Mary Gaitskill’s novella, will be directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, reports ‘Variety’.

The married filmmaking duo who earned an Oscar nomination for 2003 comedy drama ‘American Splendor’ and directed episodes of ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

As per ‘Variety’, the film follows Margot (played by Jessica Chastain) as accusations of misconduct unravel the career of her closest friend, the charming publisher Quin (played by Chris Pine). Margot must decide whether loyalty, forgiveness or truth will define the end of their long, heady friendship.

Nina Raine adapted the screenplay from Gaitskill’s novella, which was hugely acclaimed when it was released in 2019 and praised for offering a nuanced distillation of the #MeToo movement. Gaitskill previously saw her short story ‘Secretary’, taken from her 1988 collection ‘Bad Behavior’, adapted into 2002’s now cult BDSM romance starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader.

‘This Is Pleasure’ is a Fremantle production from Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler with Chastain’s Freckle Films and Pine’s Barry Linen Motion Pictures also producing.

Jessica Chastain is known for her work across mainstream and independent cinema. She gained wide recognition in 2011 with a breakout year that included ‘The Help’, ‘Take Shelter’, and ‘The Tree of Life’. She has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘A Most Violent Year’, and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She is also a Tony Award, winning stage actor and runs the production company Freckle Films.



