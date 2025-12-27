Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

Los Angeles: Reality star Kim Kardashian has opened up about having to re-pierce her ears at an unexpected store. On Friday, December 26 (Pacific Standard Time), Kardashian, 45, posted a TikTok highlighting her glam prep for the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas Eve celebration.

In the five-minute video, the mother of four said she recently had her ears pierced, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She revealed, “I got my ears pierced at Claire's in Hawaii. I have these tiny little earrings in, and it’s like all I like to wear is my Claire’s earrings. For the longest time, I didn’t have my ears pierced. Every time I put in earrings, I would have to re-pierce (them). So I thought that, like I would make life easy and just get them done again”.

She further mentioned, “As much as I love my Claire’s earrings, every once in a while, a girl’s gotta step it up and put on some Lorraine Schwartz jewelry”.

As per ‘People’, the Kardashians star then said while putting in diamond drop earrings. She later clarified that she was borrowing the Lorraine Schwartz earrings and diamond bangle bracelets.

Once the diamond earrings were perfectly placed, Kim went out to her glam squad and showed off her earrings, and while looking at them in the mirror, said, “O. M. G. Santa”.

Later in the video, Kim was dressed in her archival Mugler gown from 1986. The silver cleavage-baring gown featured a sweetheart neckline, body-hugging silhouette, and a small train with a sparkling black trim.

As her look finally came together and her glam was completed, Kim said she wanted to FaceTime Schwartz to show her the diamond earrings and bangles.

Schwartz was heard telling Kim, “Wow! Now, that’s fresh, and it’s so different from everything. I love it. Wow! You look insane. Are there any hot guys there tonight?”

“No. I doubt it. I hope Santa is good to me this year”, Kim then said with a smile.