Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Wednesday, along with their pet dog. Hackman was 95, while Arakawa was 63.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed their deaths early on Thursday to the Santa Fe New Mexican, stating that there were no immediate indications of foul play. However, the exact cause and time of death have yet to be disclosed.

Hackman, renowned for his exceptional versatility, enjoyed a career spanning over six decades. He won his first Oscar for Best Actor in The French Connection (1971), portraying the relentless Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle. His second Academy Award came in 1992 for Best Supporting Actor, playing the ruthless sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett in Unforgiven. From the calculating Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) to the paranoid surveillance expert in The Conversation (1974), Hackman’s performances cemented his legacy as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic actors.

Born Eugene Allen Hackman on 30 January 1930 in San Bernardino, California, he joined the Marine Corps at 16 before exploring careers in journalism and radio, ultimately finding his true calling in acting. His breakthrough came in 1967 with Bonnie and Clyde, where his role as Buck Barrow earned him an Academy Award nomination. He went on to star in iconic films such as Hoosiers (1986), Mississippi Burning (1988), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), the latter earning him a Golden Globe.

Hackman married Arakawa in 1991, and the couple later relocated from Los Angeles to Santa Fe, where they lived until their passing. In 2004, Hackman retired from acting after his role in Welcome to Mooseport, devoting his later years to writing historical fiction novels.

Sheriff Mendoza assured the public that there is no threat to the community, though an active investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Hackman is survived by his three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese: Christopher, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne.