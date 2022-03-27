Oscars 2022: When And Where One Can Watch These Prestigious Awards…

The most-awaited prestigious 'The Academy Awards 2022' are all set to be given out for the best performers of the entertainment industry on Sunday evening. Being the 94th Academy Awards, the event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will host the awards and this will be the first Oscar event being hosted by three women. Another interesting element of these prestigious awards is that a total of 10 films are nominated in the 'The Best Picture' category.



Let us check out the details of this gala event…

Date and Time In India…

The 2022 Oscars will be held on 27th March, 2022 i.e on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India, it will be Monday and the event will be streamed live in the early hours of Monday. The red carpet event starts at 5am IST and the main event will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star Movies HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, and Star World at 5:30am IST.

Seeing stars in the day is possible, that too the biggest ones! #Oscars streaming on 28th March, 5 am onwards. #AcademyAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/oisq9gLlHb — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 23, 2022

Here Is The List Of Performers And Presenters…

Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Jason Momoa, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons,Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Rachel Zegler. Even Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell will also be performing at the 2022 Oscars event.