Oscars 2022: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock On The Stage Over A Joke On His Wife

Oscars 2022 was all a gala event as many A-listers of Hollywood made their presence and rocked the red carpet with their glamorous looks. Even all the winners of these prestigious awards also turned happy bagging the trophy. Will Smith bagged the 'Best Actor' award for the movie King Richard. Well, a small funny incident took place on the stage which showcased Will punching Chris Rock for joking on his wife… This is all trending and many memes are also being done on this small incident.



Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the #Oscars. "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth" pic.twitter.com/rS9wZ10d2V — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2022

In this video, after Chris joking on the stage, Will stepped on and slapped Chris walking away in all smiles. "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," yelled Smith which made several TV broadcast channels to mute a few seconds of the video.

But after a while, Will Smith also apologised and turned emotional on the stage…

He said, "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things."

He also added, "'m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that's okay."

Will also spoke about what his fellow Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington told him in the commercial break, "Thank you, Dee. Denzel said a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you".