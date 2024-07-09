Scarlett Johansson shares her view on rumours about Dolly Parton’s full-sleeve tattoos

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has shared her thoughts on the claims of singer-actress Dolly Parton wearing long-sleeve tattoos to hide her full-sleeve tattoos.

Scarlett Johansson, who has several tattoos, weighed in the rumoured ink of the iconic 78-year-old music star at the premiere of her and Channing Tatum's new film ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

A popular theory among fans is that Dolly has been hiding a huge collection of tattoos as she is rarely ever seen wearing short-sleeved shirts.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Dolly does have a few tattoos, but she previously admitted she is 'not a tattoo girl'.

Weighing in on the rumour, Scarlett told ‘People’ magazine: "I don't know, I'm so not a conspiracy theorist, I really believe in science. I don't know. I think probably that Dolly Parton has full tattooed sleeves.”

Speaking about her tattoos in 2021, Dolly told W Magazine: "I have a few little tattoos here and there. I don't have real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one.”

The country singer has a tattoo of angels, ribbons, bows, butterflies, baskets of flowers and even beehives.

Dolly mainly wears long-sleeved shirts when she appears in public.