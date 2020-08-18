Sharon Stone calls out people without masks as sister fights Covid

London: Hollywood star Sharon Stone lashed out at non-mask wearers after her sister Kelly Stone was tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing 59-year-old Kelly's diagnosis on Instagram, the actor urged her followers on social media to wear a mask and save their lives as well as of the people around them. "My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has Covid-19. This is her hospital room. One of you non-mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went (to) was the pharmacy. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please," Stone wrote alongside photographs of her sister's hospital room, featuring a health worker dressed in full PPE and medical equipment.

The 62-year-old actor, who also posted a video elaborating on her sister's condition, further revealed that Kelly's husband Bruce Singer was fighting for his life. Stone said that her mother, Dorothy, who has had two heart attacks and a pacemaker installed since lockdown, has been unable to get tested for the virus.

The actor stated that she also tried to contact governor of Montana, where the family lives, and hasn't been able to get in touch him. My grandmother died of Covid and my godmother died of Covid. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.

Meanwhile, thousands of partygoers packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life.

The popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was filled with people frolicking in swimsuits and goggles for an electronic music festival, many perched on rubber dinghies or wading up to their chest in water.

The water park reopened in June after Wuhan gradually opened up after a 76-day lockdown and strict restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus.

The park -- which local media says has capped attendance at 50 percent of normal capacity -- is offering half price discounts for female visitors.