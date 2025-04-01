Live
- Golfer Arjun Bhati to get National Youth Award for raising funds by selling trophies during pandemic
- MP: ‘CM Rise’ schools renamed as ‘Sandipani Vidyalayas’
- CV sales: Tata Motors decline 3 pc, Ashok Leyland and Eicher see growth
- Reliance's Anant Ambani Begins Padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple
- Brown Sugar vs. White Sugar: Which One is Healthier?
- Public Outcry Over Mobile Network Disruptions Caused by Prison Jammer in Mangaluru
- USTR submits annual report on global tariffs to President Trump
- Arjun Rampal set to Ignite Hyderabad’s Nightlife at One Night Only
- ICC Women’s WC Qualifier plays a huge role for countries like Bangladesh and Ireland, says Sana Mir
- Punjab Pastor Convicted of Rape, Sentenced to Life in Mohali Court
Sydney Sweeney almost set to star in ‘Gundam’ movie
Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney will be next seen in ‘Gundam’ movie if the final stages of talks with the actress materialise for the project.
Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney will be next seen in ‘Gundam’ movie if the final stages of talks with the actress materialise for the project.
‘Sweet Tooth’ showrunner Jim Mickle is set to write and direct the live-action film, which is co-developed between Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary Entertainment, reports ‘Variety’.
Mickle also serves as a producer on the project with Linda Moran through their company, Nightshade. The Japanese military science fiction media franchise ‘Gundam’ first launched in 1979 as a TV series from Yoshiyuki Tomino, ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’.
As per ‘Variety’, it grew in popularity through the 1980s due to a wide array of adaptations across animated feature films, novels, manga, toys, models and video games.
The original series is set in the distant future in what is known as the Universal Century, as human colonies in space fight for independence from Earth. The battles are fought largely through giant robots called Mobile Suits.
Legendary first announced the ‘Gundam’ film in 2021, with ‘Kong: Skull Island’ filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts as the project’s original director. Plot and character details are currently under wraps. Legendary declined to comment.
Sydney Sweeney’s recent film work includes ‘Madame Web’, ‘Immaculate’ and Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’.
The actor and producer has a slew of projects in the pipeline: she’s set to appear in the AppleTV+ film ‘Echo Valley’ alongside Julianne Moore, the Freida McFadden adaptation ‘The Housemaid’ with Amanda Seyfried, Colman Domingo’s ‘Scandalous’ and an untitled biopic in which she stars as boxer Christy Martin.
The InSneider was first to report Sweeney’s “Gundam” involvement.
On television, Sweeney is also expected to return for the third season of HBO’s smash hit ‘Euphoria’ alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.