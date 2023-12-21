Hombale Films decides not to release 'Salaar' Part 1: Ceasefire' at PVR - Inox multiplexes in South India

Bengaluru: Hombale Films' ambitious film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is gearing up for a worldwide release on December 22. Meanwhile, Hombale Films has decided not to release the film in PVR-INOX multiplexes in South India.

The reason for such a decision is Shahrukh Khan's 'Dunki'. The film is releasing on Thursday, December 21, clashing with 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. In view of the release of two big films, many single-screen theaters decided to screen both the films equally with 2 shows each. However, the distributors of 'Dunki' said that they would be allowing to screen the film only if they give them all four show screenings.

When the association of single screen theaters decided to screen both films, the distributors of 'Dunki' leaned towards multiplexes. Got more shows there. Multiplexes have also agreed to give more screenings to 'Dunki' than 'Salaar' at PVR-Inox and Mirage multiplexes.

Condemning the injustice done to their film, Hombale Films has decided not to release the film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' in PVR-Inox and Mirage multiplexes in South India. The movie is slated to release in other multiplex chains like Cinepolis and single screen theatres.

The movie 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and others along with Prabhas, written and directed by Prashant Neel. This film is produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films.