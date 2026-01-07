Hrithik Roshan sets social media ablaze with chiselled BTS glimpse

Bollywood’s “Greek God” Hrithik Roshan once again proved why his screen presence speaks louder than words as he dropped a striking behind-the-scenes glimpse from a photoshoot, subtly flaunting his chiselled physique and washboard abs. The 51-year-old actor shared a BTS video on Instagram that quickly grabbed attention, showcasing his impeccable fitness and effortless style.

Captioning the video, Hrithik wrote, “Vibes on. Control off…,” keeping it cool and understated. Adding a nostalgic touch, he set the video to the iconic track “Saamne Yeh Kaun Aaya” from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani. The classic film, starring Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bhaduri, remains fondly remembered for its evergreen songs composed by R.D. Burman and was a major musical success at the Indian box office.

While fans continue to gush over his fitness goals, Hrithik is also making significant moves on the professional front. The superstar is set to make his OTT debut as a producer with the upcoming thriller series Storm, marking his first collaboration with Prime Video. Set in Mumbai, the project is scheduled to go on floors soon. Storm is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker known for Tabbar and the Sundance-selected Fire in the Mountains.

Adding another milestone to his career, Hrithik will also make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Announced in April 2025, the film will be produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will juggle both direction and acting duties as he reprises his role as the iconic superhero. The film’s shoot is expected to begin early next year, marking a new chapter in the franchise he has nurtured for over two decades.