Huge honour to play Sunil Gavaskar in '83,' says Tahir Raj Bhasin

On the 72nd birthday of Sunil Gavaskar, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin said it was a huge honour to play the legendary former cricketer in the upcoming cricket drama "83". "I can't wait for Sunil Gavaskar to see '83' and watch my performance in the film. It's a huge honour to play a legend like him on screen and I hope I have done enough. I'm excited as well as nervous because I want to see his reaction while being next to him," said Tahir.

He added, "Sunil Gavaskar is not just an icon, he is an institution and my on-screen act is a huge salute to everything that he has done for our country and Indian cricket."

"83" tells the story of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led a then underdog Indian team to World Cup glory against all odds.

Tahir's upcoming films are "Loop Lapeta" and "Bulbul Tarang".