Huma Qureshi says she has lot to accomplish in her career

Huma Qureshi made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with the two-part 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. She was later seen in popular films such as 'D-Day', 'Badlapur', 'Jolly LLB 2', among many others.

Touching almost a decade in the Hindi film industry, the actress says she is grateful with her journey but feels she has a lot to accomplish.

After romancing the silver screen, Huma's tryst with web-stardom came with series such as 'Leila' and 'Maharani'.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Huma said: "I feel grateful and happy. I feel I still have a lot to accomplish."

The 35-year-old actress, who hails from New Delhi, is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' starring Akshay Kumar. The espionage thriller is set for a theatrical release on August 19. She reveals what makes this genre popular across all age groups. "I think the whole fascination with the spy genre itself. So, I think that always plays like a big hook with the younger audience. It is the kind of story that will appeal to both the younger demographic in terms of style and also in terms of the older generation," Huma said. She added: "So I think it has a little something for everybody."