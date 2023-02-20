Hyderabad Restaurant Honors Actor Sonu Sood with "India's Biggest Plate"

A restaurant in Hyderabad has paid tribute to actor Sonu Sood's philanthropy by creating 'India's Biggest Plate' and naming it after him. Gismat Jail Mandi, a prison-themed restaurant located near Kondapur in Hyderabad, unveiled the "Sonu Sood Plate" - the largest meal serving in India - in the actor's presence. Sood shared photos of himself posing next to the massive plate of Arabic Mandi (slow-cooked chicken with rice) and the restaurant staff on Instagram.

Sood also shared his feelings on being honoured, saying that it is humbling to have such a large plate named after him, as he is a vegetarian who eats very little food. However, some users were unhappy about Sood promoting non-vegetarian food.

The "Sonu Sood Plate" can serve up to 12 people and will be available at all 17 branches of the Gismat Jail Mandi restaurant. According to restaurant founder Gautamy Choudary, they decided to name the plate after Sood because of his big heart. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sood helped thousands of migrant workers return to their hometowns after a lockdown was announced, and he continues to help the underprivileged in various ways, including medical and educational assistance. The photos of the event were liked by over a million people soon after being posted, and Sood currently has over 20.5 million Instagram followers.

