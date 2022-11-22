Hyderabad's Prasads Multiplex Now Owns The Largest Screen In The Country

There is no need to mention about the popularity of Prasads IMAX… It is one of the oldest multiplexes in Hyderabad and in fact, it made the people of Deccan city experience the new aura of the biggest screen in the state and also boosted tourism near the Hussain Sagar area. Many other multiplexes established in the city took it as an example and thus, movie buffs are now able to watch their favourite movies on more screens. Now, this oldest multiplex is ready to own another record to its kitty. Now, the IMAX is all set to have the biggest screen in the country…

Going with the features of this largest screen:

• 64 feet height

• 101.6 feet width

• Holds StrongMDI which is manufactured by a Canada-based projection screen

• QSC Audio Products

• Dolby CP950 sound processor

Well, the screen will ready by 16th December, 2022…

Mohan Kumar, Assistant Manager, IT & Technical, Prasads Multiplex shared the pics of the largest screen on his Twitter page and treated all the Hyderabadis…

Largest screen of the country going up. Tallest that can be made in the whole world. This is a 64ft giant and 101.6ft in width. Specially made for Prasad's by @strong_mdi Successfully handle by me😊#PrasadsLargeScreen #PrasadsMultiplex https://t.co/vHAkzk6gZX pic.twitter.com/CaQTTi9nk7 — Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) November 21, 2022

Sharing a small video, he also wrote, "Largest screen of the country going up. Tallest that can be made in the whole world. This is a 64ft giant and 101.6ft in width. Specially made for Prasad's by @strong_mdi. Successfully handle by me😊#PrasadsLargeScreen #PrasadsMultiplex".

So guys, get ready to watch the movie on the biggest screen of the country soon!