I Quit Goodbye To This F***ing World: Kannada Actress Suicide Note

Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jayashree Ramaiah reportedly made a suicide attempt by consuming poison. Sources close to the actress said that Jayashree Ramaiah is out of danger now.



Apparently, the Kannada actress posted a message on her Facebook with the message she was bidding goodbye to this world, saying goodbye to the f***ing world and depression. This post had created quite a sensation in Gandhinagar circles. Sources say that Jayashree attempted suicide soon after putting up this post. She was rushed to the hospital after which the doctors saved her, it is learnt.

Uppu Huli Khara and Kannada Gothilla are among movies in which Jayashree made an appearance. Her sensational social media post created anxiety among her fans and friends who tried to reach out to the actress on seeing her post.

But soon as the post went viral, she did some damage control by posting another comment saying she was safe and loved everyone.











