Iconic Film 'NAYAK' Re-releasing on February 21

The classic film Nayak, directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray, is set to make its return to the big screen on February 21, 2025. The film will be re-released in a stunning 2K restored print with English subtitles, giving audiences a chance to experience this masterpiece in all its glory.
Nayak, a celebrated work in Indian cinema, stars the iconic Sharmila Tagore and the legendary Uttam Kumar. The film, originally released in 1966, is known for its powerful storytelling and incredible performances by its lead actors. This re-release is a perfect opportunity for both new viewers and longtime fans to witness a piece of cinematic history.
The movie will be screened at PVR Inox Cinemas, making it accessible to audiences across the country. Don't miss the chance to watch this timeless film on the big screen once again.