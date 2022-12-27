IIFA 2023 Nominations: Gangubai Kathiawadi And Brahmastra Get Listed In Maximum Categories

The official award season of 2023 will begin shortly… And it will start off with the most-awaited 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA). As the voting needs to begin, the nominations are unveiled and the list is divided into twelve categories. Blockbuster movies of 2022, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have made their place in most of the nominations and are ready to bag the trophies…



The gala event will be held on 9, 10, and 11 February 2023 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Take a look at the complete list of nominations:

Best Picture



• Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

• Darlings

• Drishyam 2

• Gangubai Kathiawadi

• Vikram Vedha

Best Direction



• Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

• Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

• Darlings

• Gangubai Kathiawadi

• Monica O My Darling

• Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Performance In a Leading Role (Female)



• Yami Gautam Dhar - A Thursday

• Tabu - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

• Alia Bhatt - Darlings

• Shefali Shah - Darlings

• Alia Bhatt - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Performance In a Leading Role (Male)



• Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

• Abhishek Bachchan - Dasvi

• Ajay Devgn - Drishyam 2

• Rajkummar Rao - Monica, O My Darling

• Anupam Kher - The Kashmir Files

• Hrithik Roshan - Vikram Vedha

Best Performance In a Supporting Role (Female)



• Sheeba Chadha - Badhaai Do

• Mouni Roy - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

• Nimrat Kaur - Dasvi

• Tabu - Drishyam 2

• Radhika Apte - Monica, O My Darling

Best Performance In a Supporting Role (Male)



• Abhishek Banerjee - Bhediya

• Shah Rukh Khan - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

• Vijay Raaz - Gangubai Kathiawadi

• Anil Kapoor - Jugjugg Jeeyo

• Sikander Kher - Monica, O My Darling

Best Music Direction



• Pritam - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

• Pritam - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

• Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Gangubai Kathiawadi

• Oaff and Savera - Gehraiyaan

• Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy - Niranjan Dhar

• Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke - Jugjugg Jeeyo

Best Playback Singer (Female)



• Jonita Gandhi - 'Deva Deva' (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

• Shreya Ghoshal - 'Rasiya' (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

• Shreya Ghoshal - 'Jab Saiyaan' (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

• Lothika - 'Doobey' (Gehraiyaan)

• Kavita Seth - 'Rangi Sari' Traditional/Folk Song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male)



• Arijit Singh - 'Kesariya' (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

• Arijit Singh - 'Deva Deva' (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

• Mohit Chauhan - 'Gehraiyaan' (Reprise) (Gehraiyaan)

• Kanishk Seth - 'Rangi Sari' Traditional/Folk Song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

• Aditya Rao - 'Behney Do' (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Best Story (Original)



• Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary - Badhaai Do

• Ayan Mukherji - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

• R Balki - Chup

• Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh - Darlings

• Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri - The Kashmir Files

Best Story (Adapted)



• Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak - Drishyam 2

• S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges - Gangubai Kathiawadi

• Yogesh Chandekar - Monica, O My Darling

• R Madhavan - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

• Pushkar, Gayatri, and BA Fida - Vikram Vedha

Best Lyrics



• 'Atak Gaya Hai' (Badhaai Do) - Varun Grover

• 'Kesariya' (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva) - Amitabh Bhattacharya

• 'Jab Saiyaan' (Gangubai Kathiawadi) - AM Turaz

• 'Gehraiyaan' (Gehraiyaan) - Ankur Tewari

• 'Behney Do' (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) - Raj Shekhar

The voting lines will go live on 27th December, 2022!

