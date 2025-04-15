Ilaiyaraaja Sends ₹5 Crore Legal Notice Over ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Songs; Producers Say They Have NOC

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has issued a legal notice to the producers of Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, alleging unauthorized use of his compositions. He has demanded ₹5 crore in damages, a written apology, and the immediate removal of the altered songs from the film and associated platforms.

Despite the claims, the film’s producers maintain they have followed legal protocol. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who co-produced the film with People’s Media Factory, asserted that the team obtained all necessary permissions.

“We have taken NOCs from the relevant music labels, who own the rights to the songs. We’ve done everything by the book,” he said.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Allegations

In his notice, Ilaiyaraaja named three of his iconic tracks—Otha Rubayum Tharen (Nattupura Pattu), Ilamai Idho Idho (Sakalakala Vallavan), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (Vikram)—which he claims were used or altered in Good Bad Ugly without his knowledge or consent.

A section of the notice, quoted by News18, reads:

“Such actions constitute unauthorized use, appropriation and a clear infringement of our client’s copyright and moral rights.”

The composer has demanded the removal of the songs from all public platforms and an unconditional apology from the filmmakers.

Background and Box Office Success

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has turned into a box office sensation, grossing ₹171.50 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far.

Ilaiyaraaja has been vocal about protecting his musical rights in recent months. He has also sent legal notices to the makers of Manjummel Boys and Coolie over similar grievances.

As the legal dispute unfolds, all eyes are on whether the producers will settle or contest Ilaiyaraaja’s claims in court.