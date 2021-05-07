Ileana follows Samantha's foot-steps?

After multiple heroines exploring the space of OTT, Ileana also decided to test her luck. Ileana is currently planning to turn a talk show host for the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. Samantha did a talk show for Aha Video and the buzz is that Ileana's show will also be something similar to that. However, Ileana will chat with Bollywood celebrities



For the past few days, the news about this talk show is going viral on social media. Ileana is said to be getting a huge amount as a remuneration for the talk show. The shoot for the first season is going to kick-start soon.



A popular director is going to supervise the talk show for Amazon Prime Video. Ileana can utilize this opportunity and make a comeback to success. An official announcement regarding the same will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more updates.

