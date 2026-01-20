I’m a product of your love: Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi and hit director Anil Ravipudi have scored a massive box-office triumph with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a wholesome mega family entertainer that has taken the Sankranti season by storm. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career.

Expressing his joy and gratitude over the film’s phenomenal response, Chiranjeevi took to X to thank audiences, distributors and fans for standing by him through decades. “Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today you have proven it yet again,” he wrote. Calling the achievement a collective victory, the Megastar credited Telugu audiences, distributors and Mega fans for making the film a historic success. He added that the whistles and celebrations in theatres continue to fuel his passion for cinema.

Chiranjeevi also showered praise on director Anil Ravipudi and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, describing the blockbuster as a tribute to their hard work and the team’s dedication. “Records may come and go, but the love you give me stays forever,” he noted, urging fans to continue celebrating the success.

Adding to the film’s appeal, Victory Venkatesh made a special extended cameo, which drew loud cheers from audiences. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has also created history overseas, becoming the highest North American grosser for both Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi, with collections crossing a remarkable USD 3 million.

Continuing its dream run into the second week, the film remains the top choice for family audiences this festive season, reaffirming Chiranjeevi’s unmatched box-office pull.